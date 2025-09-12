Witherspoon Returns for Second SPHL Season

Published on September 12, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that they have signed forward Conor Witherspoon for the 2025-26 season.

Witherspoon, 26, from Metamora, Mich., returns for his second season with the Mayhem after a rookie campaign in which he finished top ten among rookies with 29 points (13 g, 16 a).

"Watching Spooner's game grow over the course of last season was fun," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "He's always a thorn in his opponents side and he really opened up his game offensively. He's a natural talent down the middle."

Prior to his professional career, Witherspoon sent three years at NCAA division-III University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, scoring 47 points (31 goals, 16 assists) in 69 games. He played his freshman year at NCAA division-I University of Alabama-Huntsville before the program folded.

"I'm super excited for this year and the group that we have coming back," said Witherspoon. "I'm ready for a great season."

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592 for more information or to purchase tickets.







SPHL Stories from September 12, 2025

Witherspoon Returns for Second SPHL Season - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.