Mayhem Sign Rookie Forward Justin Thompson

Published on September 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they have signed rookie forward Justin Thompson.

Thompson, 25, from Maplewood, Minn., aims to make his professional debut this season following a career year with NCAA division-III Saint John's University, where he produced 16 points (4 g, 12 a) in 25 games.

"Justin plays the right way," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "He's got a great work ethic that will make him a good pro player."

Thompson began his collegiate career in 2021 at NCAA division-I Long Island University, before transferring to Saint John's after one season. In 35 games at Saint John's, he recorded 22 points (7 g, 15 a).

"I am excited for the opportunity here with the Macon Mayhem," said Thompson. "I can't wait to get the arena jumping with everyone."

