Marksmen Sign Khristian Acosta

Published on September 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Khristian Acosta for the 2025-26 season.

Acosta, 27, contributed 22 points (6g+16a) in 49 games for a strong rookie season in 2024-25. The 5-foot-9 winger from Port Monmouth, New Jersey, provided energy and grit for the Marksmen, and came away with 92 penalty minutes.

Prior to his pro career, he was part of three-straight UCHC-winning Utica University teams, putting up 54 points (17g+37a) in 83 games.

Acosta joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:

Forwards: Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust

Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins

Goaltenders: Mason Beaupit

Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Acosta and the Marksmen all season long







