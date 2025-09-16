Gallagher Returns to Roanoke for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that Carson Gallagher has signed a contract for the 2025-26 season.

The Courtice, Ontario native joined the Dawgs in the second half of the 2024-25 season. Gallagher played in 42 games during the regular season, scoring 18 goals and 28 assists. In the playoffs, the forward appeared in three games scoring three points and one assist. Gallagher went on to be named the SPHL Rookie of the Year.

Prior to coming to the Dawgs, Gallagher also played for the Evansville Thunderbolts and Pensacola Ice Flyers during the 2024-25 season.

Training camp begins Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.