Marksmen Hire Damon Wheeler

Published on September 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are proud to announce that Damon Wheeler has been hired as the team's head equipment manager ahead of the upcoming season.

The Colorado native is no stranger to hockey and has had stints with the University of Alabama in Huntsville Men's Ice Hockey team (2014-2021) and the Sioux City Musketeers (2021-2025), all in the same capacity.

"It's a privilege to have Damon join our staff. I've seen his work ethic, knowledge of equipment and how he cares for his players firsthand. He is a great addition to our organization and I'm excited to have him in Fayetteville." said Head Coach, Kyle Sharkey.

Wheeler is working hard and eager for the season! He says, "I'm ecstatic to be here, and looking forward to helping the team win all they can towards a championship!"

