Reginato Re-Signs

Published on September 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are thrilled to announce the re-signing of forward Cole Reginato for the 2025-26 season.

Reginato, 27, remains in Huntsville after tallying 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists) through 143 games played for The Havoc.

"Year six is crazy," Reginato stated. "I'm looking forward to getting back out there."

The Sydney, Nova Scotia native has become a fan favorite due to his physical play (118 penalty minutes last season).

"Reg has been a big part of our team for the last 5 seasons," said Head Coach Stu. "He brings good speed, toughness, and grit to our lineup that is hard to find. Each year he has found new ways to contribute and expand his role. We are looking for him to take another step this year."







