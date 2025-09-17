Ice Flyers Sign Two-Way Forward Joe Mack for the 2025-26 Season

Published on September 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and forward Joseph Mack have agreed to terms for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

"Joe is a player that is willing to put in the work. He's a big-bodied forward with pace and strength. He is always in the mix and knows how to win. He plays with a good stick and brings an edge to his game that I look forward to seeing," said Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Mack, a 6'3" right-handed forward, joins the Ice Flyers after concluding his collegiate career with Lakehead University. Throughout his four seasons at Lakehead, Mack totaled 56 points on 22 goals and 34 assists. While at Lakehead, Mack was also named to the USports First All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team in 2021-22.

Prior to Lakehead, Mack competed in the NAHL, where he won a Robertson Cup Championship with current Ice Flyers teammate Dawson Sciarrino.

Mack is eager for the upcoming season after spending his offseason training, stating:

"The chase of getting better motivates me. I've been working on getting bigger, stronger, and faster to be ready for the upcoming season."







