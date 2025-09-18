Pensacola Ice Flyers Announce Exhibition Game against Huntsville Havoc

Published on September 18, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Ice Flyers announced today that the Pensacola Ice Flyers will host the Huntsville Havoc for an exhibition game on October 11th at 7 p.m.

Following the announcement, Head Coach Jeremy Gates stated, "Preseason games are vital for us as a staff because they give us a real look at who our players are beyond practice. We get to evaluate how guys grasp our systematic concepts, who can translate practice into game execution, and how their attitude on the bench reflects our team-first standard."

Tickets are officially on sale HERE. Exhibition tickets are set at a fixed price of $5, with proceeds benefiting the Ice Flyers Foundation. All tickets are general admission, and seating will be first-come, first-served. Please note that tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

All fans wanting to attend will need to make an Account Manager account HERE. Tickets will be put into your Ice Flyers Account Manager. If your Ice Flyers Account is associated with a different email than the one you are making this purchase with, please reach out to let us know.

For any questions regarding the exhibition, please call 850-466-3111.







