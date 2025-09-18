Opening Night Pregame Party Announced
Published on September 18, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
Join us on Price Plaza at Berglund Center for the Opening Night Pregame Party celebrating the Rail Yard Dawgs 10th season!
The event opens at 5:00 P.M. from the plaza entrance with live music from local cover band, DR, Phil's Kimo Therapy, from 5:15 to 6:15 P.M. A game ticket is required for entry onto the plaza; re-entry will not be permitted. Gate 4 on the plaza opens at 5:30 P.M., providing two-way access during the band's performance. When the band concludes, the plaza will close and fans will head inside through Gate 4 to keep the energy going for Opening Night. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M. We'll see ya there!
SPHL Stories from September 18, 2025
- Opening Night Pregame Party Announced - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Stories
- Opening Night Pregame Party Announced
- Dawgs Name Jeff Jones as Assistant Coach, Joining Nick Devito
- Brackett Signs with Roanoke for 2025-26 Season
- Single Game Tickets for Select Games on Sale Today at 10:00 a.m.
- Gallagher Returns to Roanoke for 2025-26 Season