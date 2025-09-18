Opening Night Pregame Party Announced

Join us on Price Plaza at Berglund Center for the Opening Night Pregame Party celebrating the Rail Yard Dawgs 10th season!

The event opens at 5:00 P.M. from the plaza entrance with live music from local cover band, DR, Phil's Kimo Therapy, from 5:15 to 6:15 P.M. A game ticket is required for entry onto the plaza; re-entry will not be permitted. Gate 4 on the plaza opens at 5:30 P.M., providing two-way access during the band's performance. When the band concludes, the plaza will close and fans will head inside through Gate 4 to keep the energy going for Opening Night. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M. We'll see ya there!







