Stoia Signs with Roanoke for 2025-2026 Season

The Rail Yard Dawgs are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Matt Stoia for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

The Michigan native spent the 2024-2025 season with the Mississippi Sea Wolves of the FPHL where he registered four goals, 11 points and 150 penalty minutes in 32 games. Previously he had played for the Evansville Thunderbolts, Quad City Storm and the Macon Mayhem all of the SPHL where he tallied 4 goals and 13 assists over 97 games between the three teams.

Training camp begins Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







