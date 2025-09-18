ThunderBolts Re-Sign Defenseman Cameron MacPhee

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the re-signing of defenseman Cameron MacPhee for the 2025-26 season. The Thunderbolts will raise their President's Cup Championship banner prior to their 2025-26 home opener at Ford Center on Saturday, October 25th against the Quad City Storm.

MacPhee joined the Thunderbolts midway through the 2024-25 regular season and became an important piece of the Thunderbolts' defense corps, scoring 1 goal and 7 points along with a +4 rating in 18 regular season games. The Edmonton, Alberta native went on to add a goal and 3 points in the playoffs, playing in all 7 games. MacPhee had previously played with TuS Harsefeld of the Germany-4 league earlier in 2024-25, scoring 6 goals and 18 points in 15 games before joining the Thunderbolts. MacPhee played three seasons of major junior hockey in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Prince George Cougars between 2016-2019, picking up 2 goals and 5 points in 65 games.

"It felt like a picture perfect season with how we were prepared for the playoffs and ended up bringing the championship to Evansville," commented MacPhee when reflecting on the 2024-25 season. "It was an easy experience joining the team right off the bat, with my teammates and the fans being so welcoming, it helped me to be able to come in and just play hockey with no stress." Looking ahead to 2025-26, MacPhee went on to say: "I'm pumped to come back and see the boys again and interact with the fans who treat us like family. I want to run it back and win another championship at Ford Center, but this time I want to finish (the regular season) first place and let the league know that last year was not just a fluke. I'm looking forward to creating more great memories in Evansville!"

"He's a bulldog, he will keep coming and coming after you. There is no quit in his game and he has a high compete level," commented Head Coach Jeff Bes on the return of MacPhee. Coach Bes continued: "Mac hates to lose, which I love about him, as he will do whatever it takes to win. He was an integral part of our team last season, and I see him taking on even more responsibility with our defense this season."







