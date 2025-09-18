Beaudoin Signs with Roanoke for 2025-26 Season
Published on September 18, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that Olivier Beaudoin has signed a contract for the 2025-26 season.
The Sherbrooke, Quebec native began the 2024-25 season with Saint-Georges-de-Beauce COOL-FM, where he recorded one goal and three assists over eight games. Midway through the season, he made the move to HC Venom, adding five goals and four assists in 26 appearances. He also spent time with the Carolina Thunderbirds, suiting up for 10 games. This will be Beaudoin's first season in the SPHL.
Training camp begins Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.
