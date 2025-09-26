Allison Returns for Year Two in Macon

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that they have signed defenseman Parker Allison for the 2025-26 season.

Allison, 27, from Fairbanks, Alaska, was acquired by the Mayhem through a trade with the Birmingham Bulls last season, and provided an immediate impact on the Mayhem blue line.

"Parker gained more confidence each game last season, growing into his role," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "Additionally, he took steps in his offensive game with his heavy shot."

This was evident in his increase in power play time towards the end of last season, where he unleashed his one-timer more than a few times. Allison recorded 11 points (4 g, 7 a) last season in 52 games, 51 of them with the Mayhem.

"I'm super pumped to be back with the Mayhem for another season," said Allison. "We've got a great group building off last season and I can't wait to play in front of our unbelievable fans soon!"

