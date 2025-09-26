Stacey Signs with Roanoke for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 26, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that Andrew Stacey has signed a contract for the 2025-26 season.

The six-foot-one defenseman from Toledo, Ohio started his professional career with the Mississippi Sea Wolves of the FPHL during the 2024-25 season. Stacey recorded three goals and 14 assists over 50 games. This will be Stacey's first season in the SPHL.

Training camp begins Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.