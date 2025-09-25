Claeys Signs with Roanoke for 2025-26 Season

The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that Brody Claeys has signed a contract for the 2025-26 season.

The six-foot-four goaltender from Dauphin, Manitoba previously played partial seasons with the Dawgs from 2021-2024, including the team's first ever SPHL President's Cup Championship in 2023. Most recently Claeys played for the Pensacola Flyers in the 2024-25 season where he appeared in 33 games and had a GAA of 3.12.

Training camp begins Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







