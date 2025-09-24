Furuseth Signs with Roanoke for 2025-2026 Season

September 24, 2025

The Rail Yard Dawgs have signed forward Damon Furuseth for the 2025-26 season.

The Grand Forks, North Dakota native stands at six-feet and 181 lbs. Furuseth played his Junior hockey for the Austin Bruins in the NAHL. While there he put up 24 goals and 48 assists over 159 games.

Furuseth made his professional debut with the Blue Ridge Bobcats during the 2024-25 season where he notched five goals and three assists during his 13 games there.

Training camp begins Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







