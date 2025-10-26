Marksmen Fall to Rivermen in Goaltending Duel

PEORIA, Ill. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 2-1 in overtime to the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday night.

For the third time this season, neither team found the back of the net in the opening frame, despite Peoria leading the shot column 8-6.

John Moncovich opened up the scoring at 14:41 in the middle frame, set up by Cooper Fensterstock and Graeme McCrory, making it 1-0 for the lone goal of the period.

Tristan Trudel evened it up on the power play at 12:30 in the third period, with Alec Baer and Braydon Barker picking up the assists, making it 1-1 to round out the scoring in regulation.

Kylar Fenton found the back of the net with four seconds remaining in the overtime period, assisted by Alec Baer, giving the Rivermen the 2-1 win.

Mason Beaupit stopped 25-of-27 shots in the effort and Jack Bostedt stopped 28-of-29 in the Rivermen win.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Nov. 1 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for Dia De Los Muertos Night presented by El Cazador. Single game tickets can be purchased at marksmenhockey.com/tickets.







