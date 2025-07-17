Trevor McKinley Promoted to Creative Director & Game Operations Manager

July 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs are proud to announce the promotion of Trevor McKinley to the role of Creative Director & Game Operations Manager. Since joining the organization in 2022, Trevor has been an integral part of the Dawgs success - bringing unmatched creativity, energy, and attention to detail to every game night and creative initiative. His contributions have not only elevated the fan experience at Berglund Center, but also strengthened the team's brand presence throughout the community.

"I'm excited to take the vision of the franchise to the next level as we step into this new era of Dawgs hockey," said Trevor. "I'm looking forward to building on our legacy leading into our tenth season."

In his expanded role, Trevor will lead our creative vision while continuing to oversee all aspects of game operations to ensure each home game remains an unforgettable experience for our fans. We are thrilled to see Trevor step into this well-deserved position and look forward to the continued impact of his creativity and innovation.

The Rail Yard Dawgs kick off their 10th season in the valley on Friday, October 17 for Opening Night sponsored by Haley Toyota. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs front office. Single game tickets and parking passes will go on sale September 17 at 10:00 A.M.







