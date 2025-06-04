Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 2025-2026 Home Game Schedule Announced

June 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs are excited to unveil their home game schedule for the 2025-2026 season, officially announced on Wednesday, June 4. Details regarding opponents and the full away game schedule will be shared at a later date.

Beginning this fall, the SPHL home schedule expands from 28 to 29 games, offering fans even more thrilling hockey action at home. Roanoke's regular season opener is set for Friday, October 17 at 7:05 P.M., marking the start of the franchise's 10th anniversary.

As tradition continues, the Dawgs will take the ice on Black Friday on Friday, November 28 and ring in the New Year with their annual New Year's Eve game on Wednesday, December 31. Puck drop for all home games is 7:05 P.M. unless otherwise noted.

Single game tickets go on sale September 17 at 10:00 A.M. at Berglund Center box office and online. Various ticket packages and season tickets are available now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office staff.







