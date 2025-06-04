Marksmen Announce 2025-26 Home Schedule

June 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday their home dates for the 2025-26 SPHL season.

The Marksmen will begin their home portion of the season on Saturday, October 18 at the Crown Coliseum.

This season's SPHL slate features 58 total regular season games, meaning the Marksmen will play 29 home games in the All-American City this year.

Highlighted in this season's schedule are games the day before Thanksgiving (Wednesday, Nov. 26), a homestand before the holiday season (Friday and Saturday, Dec. 19-20), and two School Day Games (Thursday, Feb.19 and Thursday, Mar. 12).

November is the heaviest-home month of the 2025-26 calendar with six games through the month. However, the Marksmen play five home games in December, January, February, and March before concluding the home-half of the year on April 3 and 4.







SPHL Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.