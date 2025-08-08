Marksmen Sign Parody

August 8, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Nick Parody for the 2025-26 season.

The blue liner is set to return to Fayetteville with 102 combined regular season and playoff games under his belt as a Marksmen.

Parody, 27, has been a mainstay on the back end for Fayetteville for parts of the last three seasons and has put up 20 points (1g+19a) while only logging 32 penalty minutes.

The 2024-25 season saw him record his best offensive season to date (1g+9a) and led the team with a +14 plus/minus rating.

Parody joins fellow defenseman Ryan Lieth and forward Chance Gorman among the first players announced ahead of the season.

