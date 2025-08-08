Broughman Returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced F riday that Travis Broughman has signed a contract for the 2025-2026 season.

The Richmond, Virginia, native returns to the SPHL after spending the past three seasons in the ECHL. The right-handed forward made his professional debut in Roanoke following his senior season at SUNY Oswego in the spring of 2022.

Broughman last skated for Roanoke in the 2022-23 season, where he recorded 22 points in 19 games before being loaned midseason to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. He finished that year in Adirondack, posting 33 points in 53 games.

He remained with Adirondack for the entire 2023-24 season, tallying 32 points in 72 games. Last season, Broughman split time between the ECHL's Reading Royals (19 games) and Kalamazoo Wings (54 games).

Training camp begins Monday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







