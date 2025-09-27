Rosek Signs with Roanoke for 2025-26 Season

The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that Gabe Rosek has signed a contract for the 2025-26 season.

The East Lansing, Michigan native will start his professional career with the Dawgs. Rosek previously played three years of NCAA hockey at Concordia University Wisconsin (NCAA DIII) as goaltender. In his college career Rosek appeared in 66 games, with his lowest GAA being 3.17 during the 2024-25 season.

Training camp begins Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







