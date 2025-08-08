Rivermen Sign Veteran Mike Gelatt for 2025-26

August 8, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have announced that they have signed forward Mike Gelatt for the 2025-26 roster. Gelatt, a native of Middletown, New Jersey, will be playing his fourth season with the Rivermen.

A veteran of Peoria's 2024 President's Cup championship, Gelatt boasted 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games for the Rivermen during the 2024-25 campaign. Over the last three years in a Rivermen uniform, Gelatt has contributed 56 points (23 goals, 33 assists) in 71 regular-season games. In addition, Gelatt has garnered nine points in 16 playoff games.

Gelatt and the Rivermen will start their 44th season in Peoria on Saturday, October 18, as they take on the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL. After that, the Rivermen will host their home-opener on Friday, October 24, against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Season tickets for the 44th season of Rivermen hockey are now on sale. Fans can get theirs today by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.







SPHL Stories from August 8, 2025

Rivermen Sign Veteran Mike Gelatt for 2025-26 - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.