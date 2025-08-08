Ice Flyers Sign Defenseman Tim Faulkner

August 8, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Defenseman Tim Faulkner and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2025-26 season.

"Tim is a steady, reliable defenseman who plays with poise and confidence. He makes smart decisions with the puck and brings a strong presence to our blue line. We're excited to welcome him to the Ice Flyers." said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Faulkner, a 6'4 defenseman, returns to the Ice Flyers following the 2024-25 season, where he tallied 9 points (5G, 4A) across 54 appearances. A four-year SPHL veteran, Faulkner has seen time in several league cities, including Evansville (2021-23), Macon (2022-24), Fayetteville (2023-24), and most recently, Pensacola. This offseason, Faulkner shared, "I teach hockey in the summer and have been focused on improving my mobility, speed, and fundamentals."







