Matteo Ybarra Returns to Macon

August 8, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that forward Matteo Ybarra has signed with the Mayhem for his second season with the team.

Ybarra, 26, from Rochester Hills, Mich., returns to Macon following a rookie season in which he suited up in 41 games, scoring 21 points (8 g, 13 a).

Coach Dave Pszenyczny said, "Barzy can play in all situations of the game. He's hungry and fearless. We're excited to see what he can bring into year 2."

Ybarra burst onto the scene early in his debut season, with a four-game point streak within the first five games of the 2024-25 season. He finished the season tied for second on the Mayhem in multi-point games with five, behind only Jake Goldowski's seven such games.

"I'm excited to be back for the upcoming season," said Ybarra. "It is going to be a good year to put Macon back on the map!"

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now!







