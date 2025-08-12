Marksmen Sign Austen Long

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Austen Long for the 2025-26 season.

The 27-year-old winger played in 36 games for the Marksmen last season and contributed 14 points (7g+7a) with 62 penalty minutes.

Long has provided energy and grit for Fayetteville since his pro hockey debut late in the 2023-24 season. Prior to his professional career he contributed to back-to-back AHA Championships at American International College among his five years of collegiate play.

Long joins defensemen Ryan Lieth and Nick Parody and fellow forward Chance Gorman among announced players ahead of the season.

