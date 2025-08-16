Marksmen Sign Cayden Cahill

Published on August 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Cayden Cahill for the 2025-26 season.

Cahill, 28, was traded to Fayetteville late in the 2024-25 season and made an immediate impact with the team, recording seven points (4g+3a) in 11 games down the stretch.

The two-time SPHL Champion has nearly 180 games played (regular season + playoffs) with 115 points (48g+67a) in his SPHL career and will look to build on his career-high 18 goals from last season.

Cahill joins defensemen Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody and Blake Holmes, and fellow forwards Chance Gorman and Austen Long among the announced players for the upcoming season.

Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Holmes and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!







SPHL Stories from August 16, 2025

Marksmen Sign Cayden Cahill - Fayetteville Marksmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.