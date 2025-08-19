Marksmen Sign Sam Anzai

Published on August 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of Sam Anzai for the 2025-26 season.

Anzai, 26, played in all but three games during the 2024-25 season and was an integral part of Fayetteville's forward core.

The Los Angeles native scored four goals and contributed 14 points in his first full professional season while logging big minutes in the defensive zone and on penalty kills.

Anzai joins defensemen Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody and Blake Holmes, and fellow forwards Chance Gorman, Austen Long and Cayden Cahill among the announced players for the upcoming season.

Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Anzai and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!







SPHL Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.