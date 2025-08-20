Martin Renews Contract with Roanoke

Published on August 19, 2025

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - Bryce Martin will return to Roanoke for the 2025-26 season.

Standing at 5-foot-11, the gritty defenseman is coming off a strong 2024-25 campaign in which he tallied five goals and 21 assists across 45 games with the Dawgs. Martin also posted an impressive +10 rating and led Roanoke in penalty minutes, racking up 118 between regular season and postseason games.

In addition to his time in Roanoke, Martin spent parts of the last three seasons with the South Carolina Stringrays, Adirondack Thunder and the Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL where he played a cumulative 49 games.

Martin's return adds experience and grit to the Dawgs defensive line as the team enters its tenth season in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Friday, October 17 at 7:05 P.M. is Opening Night of the 2025-26 season against the Huntsville Havoc.







