Ice Flyers Sign Rookie Forward Dawson Sciarrino

Published on August 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FL - Forward Dawson Sciarrino and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2025-26 season.

"Dawson Sciarrino has quality offensive instincts coming off a great four-year college career where he improved statistically every season. I see his offensive proficiency transferring to pro hockey and look forward to the opportunity to aid in polishing his game at the pro level with the Ice Flyers" said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Sciarrino, a 5'11" forward, joins the Ice Flyers for his SPHL rookie season following a four-year NCAA Division III career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. As Jeremy Gates stated, Sciarrino improved statistically each year, ending with a 32-point senior season (16g, 16a) across 26 games.

Although new to Pensacola, Sciarrino will see some familiar faces in the locker room, including former college teammate Tyler German. Looking ahead to his time in Pensacola, Sciarrino said, "I'm just super excited to be a part of something special in Pensacola and help get the Ice Flyers back on top."







