Ice Flyers Name Justin Stevens as New Assistant Coach & Assistant Director of Hockey Operations

August 11, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are proud to announce the hiring of Justin Stevens as the team's new Assistant Coach and Assistant Director of Hockey Operations. Stevens arrives in Pensacola following a historic season with the University of Ottawa, where he was the Associate Head Coach and helped lead the program to its first ever National Championship.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Justin and his family to the Ice Flyers organization," said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates. "His recent success at the University of Ottawa aligns perfectly with the culture and goals we're building here. His background in developing players makes him a tremendous asset, and I'm excited to work alongside him."

Stevens brings a long-standing connection with Gates, dating back to the 2011-12 season with the Pembroke Lumber Kings, a Junior team playing in the Central Canada Hockey League. At the time, Gates was completing his internship and working as an Assistant under Head Coach Sheldon Keefe, who is the current Head Coach of the New Jersey Devils in the NHL, and Stevens was a standout player known for his high hockey IQ and natural leadership. The two have remained in contact over the years as Stevens transitioned from playing to coaching.

"I'm very familiar with the Ice Flyers' history and the strong tradition that has been built in Pensacola. The team has consistently been one of the league's premier organizations, with multiple President's Cup championships. The success this franchise has had over the years speaks to strong leadership, a clear standard, and a winning mindset, and I'm proud to be joining a team with that kind of legacy. I'm excited to help continue that tradition and push it even further."

Prior to his time at Ottawa, Stevens was the Associate Head Coach with University of Guelph, guiding the team to multiple conference titles. Stevens now brings his championship pedigree to the SPHL and the Ice Flyers bench.

"I was drawn to this opportunity because of the Ice Flyers' strong tradition of winning, commitment to player development, and organizational professionalism," Stevens said. "The chance to work with Jeremy Gates and Greg Harris was incredibly appealing. From both a coaching and character standpoint, this is a place where I believe I can contribute and help bring another championship to Pensacola."







