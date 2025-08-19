Mayhem Sign FPHL Rookie of the Year Grasby

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they are signing rookie defenseman Trevor Grasby for the 2025-26 season.

Grasby, 25, from Holland Landing, Ontario, will aim to make his debut with the Mayhem this season following a successful rookie season with the Watertown Wolves of the FPHL.

Grasby played in a total of 70 games for Watertown, joining them at the end of the 2023-24 season. His first full season with the Wolves was one to remember, as he took home the FPHL Rookie of the Year award last season after recording 75 points (9 g, 66 a) in just 55 games.

Coach Dave Pszenyczny said, "Grasby has great vision and poise with the puck." Pszenyczny also has high expectations for the rookie on the powerplay, and penalty kill, saying Grasby will be a "big contributor to our special teams."

Prior to his career in the FPHL, Grasby played his collegiate hockey with NCAA-Division III Morrisville State College in upstate New York, where he was the captain in his final season.

Grasby said, "I'm very excited to be joining the Macon Mayhem this upcoming season. They've got a solid core of returning guys and a coach who's got a great resume. Definitely joining at the right time!"

