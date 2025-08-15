Josh Boyko Returns to Macon

Published on August 15, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that goaltender Josh Boyko will return for the 2025-26 season.

Boyko, 28, from Mississauga, Ontario, is in line to become the first goaltender in franchise history to play for the team in four separate seasons.

Last season, Boyko suited up in 18 games, despite a four-month stint on injured reserve. In his first game back from injury, he stopped 46 of 47 shots and scored the second goalie goal in SPHL history in a 4-1 win.

"I love his everyday compete," said coach Dave Pszenyczny. "He never missed a beat after his injury last season. Just a great overall teammate who always has a smile on his face."

Boyko recorded the highest single-season save percentage since his rookie season last year, at .910%. He is closing in on the all-time franchise records for saves and games played by a goaltender, and is on pace to break both of those records this season.

