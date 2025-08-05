Max Messier Signs with Mayhem

August 5, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they are signing rookie forward Max Messier for the 2025-26 season.

Messier, 25, from Wilcox, Saskatchewan, is gearing up to make his professional debut this season following the conclusion of his collegiate career with NCAA division-III University of Dubuque.

Messier, who is the cousin of NHL legend Mark Messier, spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Finlandia University, then transferred to Dubuque. Over his four years in school, he played in 80 games, scoring 32 points (15 g, 17 a).

Coach Dave Pszenyczny said, "Max's compete level will be a nice addition to our line-up. On top of that, we're excited about his ability to use his size to create space for himself and others."

Standing at six feet two inches tall, Messier certainly brings size to the Mayhem forward group.

"I'm excited for the opportunity Macon gave me to continue playing and I look forward to getting the season started," said Messier.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592 for more information or to purchase tickets.







