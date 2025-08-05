Havoc Sign Defenseman Jacob Arsenault
August 5, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of 6'1 ¬Â³ defenseman, Jacob Arsenault.
Arsenault, 26, signs with The Havoc after four years at Briercrest College in Saskatchewan where he recorded 59 points (17 goals, 42 assists). The Canadian native held the captaincy for his last three years at Briercrest.
Arsenault joins already-signed defensemen Procopio, Ryder, and McCabe for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
This will be Arsenault's first professional season.
