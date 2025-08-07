Havoc Announce Fries Signing

August 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the re-signing of forward, Conner Fries.

Fries, 30, re-signs with The Havoc after a 30-point season (11 goals, 19 assists). Prior to his first season in Huntsville, the Centerville, MA native spent 5 seasons across the FPHL, SPHL, and ECHL - most recently serving as Captain for the Fayetteville Marksmen during the 2023-24 season.

"Connor is the ultimate pro and is a great leader for all of our younger guys," said Head Coach Stu. "On the ice he is very versatile and is always willing to do what ever is best for the team."







