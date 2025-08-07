Thunderbolts Re-Sign Forward Scott Kirton

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the re-signing of forward Scott Kirton, who will take on an expanded role with the team in 2025-26. The Thunderbolts begin the 2025-26 season and raise their President's Cup Championship banner at Ford Center on Saturday, October 25th against the Quad City Storm.

The 2025-26 season will be Kirton's fifth season with Evansville, and he will take on added responsibility in the upcoming year, including assisting in practice, video breakdown, and more. The native of Scarborough, Ontario, who has played his entire SPHL career with the Thunderbolts, is the franchise's all-time leader in goals (66), points (145), power play goals (16), and game-winning goals (9), while also ranking 2nd all-time in regular season games played (159), assists (79), and shorthanded goals (4). In 2024-25, Kirton recorded 14 goals and 40 points in 47 regular season games, before adding a goal and 4 points in Evansville's playoff run to the President's Cup. Kirton also suited up in 5 games with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones, bringing his ECHL career total to 35 games with Cincinnati, Norfolk, Newfoundland, and Maine, scoring 1 goal and 4 points. Prior to turning pro with Evansville in 2021-22, Kirton played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Toronto from 2017-2021, preceded by three seasons of junior hockey with the OJHL's Whitby Fury from 2014-2017.

Reflecting on his four previous seasons with Evansville culminating in the President's Cup championship, Kirton commented: "I have seen my fair share of highs and lows, winning the Cup being the highest high. To win the President's Cup on home ice was so special, as one of the more veteran players I felt so proud of getting the job done here in Evansville." Looking forward to helping the Thunderbolts defend their title, Kirton continued: "Our goal hasn't changed a bit, it is to win back-to-back President's Cups. The only thing that has changed is that now we have a bigger target on our backs, everyone will want to beat us even more. I am hoping to increase offensive production both personally, as well as from a team standpoint, particularly with getting our power play rolling at a higher percentage." In closing, Kirton finished by saying: "I am excited to get back to Evansville and get the season going. Summer is always great, and being back home in Toronto with my friends and family has been nice, but I'm looking forward to training camp and another big season for our team!"

"Having Scott Kirton return for his fifth season with the Thunderbolts is such a positive for our team and for the community" commented Head Coach Jeff Bes. On Kirton's role in the upcoming season, Coach Bes continued: "With his experience and knowledge, the natural progression is for him to take on more responsibility within our team. As a player, we continue to expect Scottie to be one of the top players in the league, and with this expanded role, I am excited to have Scottie assist me on the coaching aspect this season as well."

