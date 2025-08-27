ThunderBolts Sign Defenseman Colin Tracy

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Colin Tracy for the 2025-26 season. The Thunderbolts will raise their President's Cup Championship banner prior to their 2025-26 home opener at Ford Center on Saturday, October 25th against the Quad City Storm.

Tracy joins the Thunderbolts following five seasons of college hockey at Plymouth State University between 2020-2025, where he was a member of Plymouth State's conference championship teams of 2023 and 2024. Tracy scored 5 goals and 35 points while recording a very strong +37 rating in 93 regular season games at Plymouth State and served as team captain in the 2023-24 season. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tracy played the entirety of his hockey career from high school to college in his home state. At Bow High School from 2015-2017, Tracy scored 9 goals and 45 points in 33 games, before joining the Seacoast Spartans club in 2017-18, scoring 3 goals and 17 points in 49 games. Tracy played two final seasons of junior hockey with the New Hampshire Avalanche of the EHL, scoring 7 goals and 34 points in 66 games between 2018-2020, before enrolling at Plymouth State.

On signing with Evansville, Tracy commented: "I chose to sign with Evansville because I wanted to be a part of a winning team with a great culture and fanbase around them. I have heard that the team is really close, like a family, and the guys are serious competitors who expect the best from each other day in and day out." Commenting on his style of play on the blue line, Tracy said: "I would describe myself as a hard-nosed two-way defenseman who likes to be play physical and move the puck." In closing, Tracy looked ahead to 2025-26 by saying: "I am extremely excited to be coming to Evansville and joining the Thunderbolts. I hope to add whatever I can to the team both on the ice and off!"

On adding Tracy, Head Coach Jeff Bes commented: "I just enjoy the way Colin plays the game. He is a smart, hard working player who competes every single time he is on the ice. He is a high character player, a player that will do anything to contribute to our team's success. He is a little bit of a throwback, he can play strong defense and contribute offensively as well."

