ThunderBolts Sign Forward Connor Tait

Published on August 26, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of forward Connor Tait for the 2025-26 season. The Thunderbolts will raise their President's Cup Championship banner prior to their 2025-26 home opener at Ford Center on Saturday, October 25th against the Quad City Storm.

Tait joins the Thunderbolts following three seasons at Plymouth State University from 2022-2025, where he was a member of Plymouth State's conference championship teams of 2023 and 2024. Tait, a native of Boyds, Maryland, was one of Plymouth State's most prolific scoring forwards in his time with the team, scoring 42 goals and 83 points in 73 regular season games following a two game stint with the University of New England in 2021-22. Prior to college, Tait played four seasons of college prep hockey with the Jersey Hitmen and New Jersey Rockets of the NCDC, scoring 49 goals and 116 points in 155 games between 2017-2021.

"Speaking with Coach Bes, I knew that the energy surrounding this organization would make it an awesome place to play," commented Tait when asked about his decision to sign with the Thunderbolts. Tait went on to say: "I have heard nothing but great things about the organization and the city of Evansville. The Thunderbolts being the reigning champs made the decision even easier for me, I take pride in success as a team, not just individually, and the Thunderbolts have developed a winning culture on and off the ice that I strive to be a part of." When asked about his style of play, Tait replied: "I like to think of myself as a guy who can make plays anywhere on the ice. I hold myself to a high standard in all three zones and strive to play a full 200-foot game night in and night out." Looking ahead to the quickly approaching season, Tait concluded by saying: "I am honored and extremely excited to be joining the Evansville Thunderbolts. This is an amazing opportunity, and I am looking forward to contributing to the team's success both on and off the ice. I can't wait to get started, work hard, and contribute however I can!"

On signing Tait, Head Coach Jeff Bes commented: "Connor is a big power forward who plays a strong 200-foot game. He has the ability to score goals and produce points while also being very aware of his defensive responsibilities. Connor is a mature player, has high hockey IQ, and the work ethic to compete every day. I predict Connor will become a fan favorite here in Evansville!"

Season tickets and single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.