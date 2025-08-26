Marksmen Sign Gehrig Lindberg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Gehrig Lindberg for the 2025-26 season.

Lindberg, 22, played nine games with the Marksmen last season on loan from Baton Rouge (FPHL) and has played in 33 SPHL games, recording five assists.

The East Aurora, New York native started his pro career in the FPHL and has totaled 30 points (9g+21a) in 66 games with Blue Ridge, Watertown and Baton Rouge.

Lindberg joins fellow defensemen Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody and Blake Holmes, and forwards Chance Gorman, Austen Long, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai and Kyler Head among the announced players for the upcoming season.

