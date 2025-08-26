Mayhem Sign Rookie Goaltender Resar

Published on August 26, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they are signing rookie goaltender Sebastian Resar for the 2025-26 season.

Resar, 21, from Whitby, Ontario, aims to make his professional debut with the Mayhem this season following his time with USports University of Toronto.

Resar appeared in a total of just 4 games for Toronto, but Varsity Blues head coach Ryan Medel was very pleased with his performance. "Sebastian came in and did an excellent job in his role last season. He worked extremely hard, and we saw a lot of development in his game as the year progressed."

Mayhem head coach Dave Pszenyczny said Resar is a "young, hungry goalie with good numbers coming out of school. I expect him to bring energy to our team. He is very composed between the pipes."

Prior to his collegiate career, Resar split his 2023-24 season with the Lloydminster Bobcats of the AJHL, and the Rockland Nationals of the CCHL.

Resar said, "I'm thrilled to be joining the Mayhem for my first year of pro hockey and to take this next step in my career. I've heard nothing but great things about the organization, the city, the staff, and the fan base, and I'm excited to get to work. I'm confident in what I bring and can't wait to contribute and grow with this franchise."

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592 for more information or to purchase tickets.#AllOutMayhem







SPHL Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.