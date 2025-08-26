Havoc Add Boston University Goalie

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of goalie, Billy Girard.

Girard, 26, signs with The Havoc after a 4-year run at the University of New England and, most recently, Boston University where he played one game last season. The Boca Raton native played in a total of 75 games at the University of New England where he was the program's all-time leader in wins (52).

The goalie was named 2024 UNE Male Athlete of the Year and won the program's Bob Riley Award after setting a single-season program record for highest save percentage. In addition, he was a semifinalist for the 2024 Joe Concannon Award as the best American-born Division 3 men's college hockey player in New England, earned Second Team All-CCC as a junior and as a senior captain, and led UNE to back-to-back Frozen Fours (2022 and 2023).

"Billy is a kid we have had our eye on for a few years now," said Head Coach Stu. "He had a really successful college career and is someone who works extremely hard everyday. We are excited to see him compete at the pro level."







