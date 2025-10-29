Thunderbolts Host Rivermen for Halloween, Disco Nights

Published on October 29, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: After opening the home schedule against Quad City and Huntsville, the Thunderbolts' six-game homestand at Ford Center continues this coming weekend as they host the Peoria Rivermen on Friday for Halloween Night and Saturday for Disco Night.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts dominated the Quad City Storm on Friday by a 5-1 score, with Scott Kirton scoring twice, along with goals from Will van der Veen, Tyson Gilmour, and Derek Contessa. Evansville ran out of luck on Saturday against the Storm at Ford Center, falling 5-1 with Connor Federkow scoring the Thunderbolts' goal. On Tuesday morning, Evansville got goals from Kirton and Myles Abbate, but the Huntsville Havoc came up victorious 6-2.

The Week Ahead:

Get ready for a frightfully fun night of hockey! Your Evansville Thunderbolts take on the Peoria Rivermen this Halloween night, Friday, October 31st at 7:00 PM at the Ford Center! Enjoy the perfect post trick-or-treating event! Come in costume and cheer on your Bolts in a night full of tricks, goals, and chills on the ice! The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a Thunderbolts bucket presented by Amcor, and there will be a costume parade on the ice during the first intermission. Get ready to boogie, Bolts fans! It's Disco Night at the Ford Center on Friday, November 1st at 7:00 PM as your Evansville Thunderbolts face off against the Peoria Rivermen! Throw on your best disco threads, get down to some funky tunes, and groove through an unforgettable night of hockey action and good vibes!

Coming Soon:

Military Appreciation Night presented by National Vet Help is Friday, November 7 at 7:00 pm against the Huntsville Havoc! A discounted $12 goal zone or $17 center ice ticket is available for all current and former military personnel and up to 5 people with proof of identification using this link: bit.ly/MilitaryAppreciation25. Game worn specialty jerseys will be auctioned off after the game and replicas will be available at the merchandise stand outside of Section 102.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 3-0-0, 6 Points, 2nd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Baer, Braydon Barker, Kylar Fenton (2 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (6 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (2-0-0, .972 Save %)

Thunderbolts 24-25 Record vs PEO: 4-7-1

The Rivermen improved to 3-0 to begin their season with a weekend sweep on home ice against Fayetteville. On Friday, Peoria won 3-1 behind goals from Garrett Devine, Braydon Barker and Kylar Fenton. On Saturday, the Rivermen trailed 1-0 in the third period before Tristan Trudel scored to force overtime, where Fenton scored the winning goal with only 4 seconds remaining.

Call-up Report

- None To Report

Transactions:

- Sat. 10/25: D Dilan Peters signed to standard contract

- Sat. 10/25: D John Woernle placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

- Fri. 10/24: F Tyson Gilmour signed to standard contract

- Thur. 10/23: F Ethan Browne placed on team suspension

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.