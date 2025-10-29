Weekend Preview (Oct 30-Nov 1)

Published on October 29, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







Birmingham comes home for a pair of very important home games against Thursday vs. Pensacola and Saturday night vs. Knoxville. After starting the season with two shootout losses in three games, the Bulls are still searching for the first win of the season. All three games played this season have been one goal games.

Birmingham traveled to Pensacola last Saturday night for the first road game of the season. Every game this year the Bulls jumped out to early leads. In Pensacola, Danny Weight scored his first goal as a Bull and his first professional goal as well giving Birmingham an early 1-0 lead.

Pensacola scored the next three taking a 3-1 lead into the third period. Doug Scott scored with 4:02 remaining in third getting the Bulls to within one. However Pensacola wouldn't surrender another winning the game 3-2.

Rookie Parker Sartetsky leads the Bulls in scoring with four points, all coming in the form of assists. He has been a part of four of the Bulls seven goals this season. The goaltending tandem of Hayden Stewart and rookie Jacob Mucitelli has been stellar. Neither goalie has given up more than three regulation goals. The duo just needs a little more help in goal production.

Rookie Defensemen Connor Scahill and Doug Scott have had great starts to the season. Both players are tied for the lead in scoring by defensemen and rookies in the SPHL. They each have scored twice and added an assist

Pensacola's Shane Bull scored all three Ice Flyers goals against Birmingham credited with a natural hat trick in the Pensacola win. Former Bull Matt Wiesner is second on the team in scoring with a goal and an assist while rookie goalie Rico DiMatteo was SPHL player of the week in week one. He stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over Macon.

NEXT HOME GAME(S): Thursday, October 30 vs. Pensacola 7:00

Saturday, November 1 vs. Knoxville 7:00







SPHL Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.