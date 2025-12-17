Bulls Looking for Points on the Road in Knoxville & Roanoke

December 17, 2025

The long three week road stint for the Birmingham Bulls will come to an end over the next week. Birmingham will head to Knoxville Friday night to play the Ice Bears, then head north for a Saturday night game in Roanoke, then it will all come to an end Tuesday night, December 23 in Pensacola. The Bulls need wins in the worst way in those three games as they have dropped the last three.

Birmingham had issues putting pucks in the net during the losing streak managing only three goals total against Evansville and a pair at Quad City. Goaltending has not been the issue as both goalies saw a barrage of shots against. Jacob Mucitelli faced 38 shots at defending champion Evansville, and faced 44 in Quad City. Hayden Stewart faced another 43 shots in the games in Quad City. Both goalies held the Storm to just three goals in each game.

Birmingham's Shawn Kennedy has been one of the lone Bulls producers. Kennedy over the last seven games has three goals and three assists. Kip Ledziankou continues to lead the Bulls in scoring with seven goals and eight assists in 19 games.

The Bulls finally get back to the Pelham Civic Complex for a pair of games after Christmas. The Macon Mayhem will be here for a pair of games on December 26 and the 27th.







