Forward Andrew Poulias Brings Scoring Touch to the Ice Flyers for 2025-26 Season

Published on August 27, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Head Coach Jeremy Gates announced today that forward Andrew Poulias and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2025-26 season.

"Andrew's consistent scoring touch as well as leadership in big moments in his past will be a tremendous asset to our dressing room and lineup. His competitive drive and work ethic embody what being an Ice Flyer is about. I believe he's poised to make an immediate impact for our team." said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Poulias, a 5'9 center, signs with the Pensacola Ice Flyers following an 11-game stint with the Peoria Rivermen after concluding his collegiate career. The NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) graduate tallied 90 points (44g, 46a) in 117 games played.

Poulias now reunites with two of his former UWSP teammates, Tyler German and Dawson Sciarrino, in Pensacola. Although he'll see some familiar faces in the locker room, Poulias shared: "I'm looking forward to building a bond with my new teammates and competing with them every day, while chasing team success."

When talking about his motivation on the ice, Poulias added "Being a part of something bigger than yourself and doing everything you can for your teammates."







SPHL Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.