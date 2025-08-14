Ice Flyers Sign New Defenseman Amedeo Mastrangeli

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announce the signing of Defenseman Amedeo Mastrangeli for the 2025-26 season.

"Amedeo Mastrangeli is a steady right-handed defenseman who defends hard and is a solid puck distributor. He also possesses the offensive upside that is valuable on 5 on 5 as well as special teams. We're looking forward to having him in an Ice Flyers uniform this season" said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Mastrangeli, a 5'11" defenseman, joins the Ice Flyers for the 2025-26 season following a 7-game stint for the Macon Mayhem last year, where he recorded 4 points on 3 assists and 1 goal. Prior to the Mayhem, Mastrangeli spent 4 years at Elmira College (NCAA III), appearing in 97 games, tallying 76 points, and was part of the 2021 UCHC Championship team. Mastrangeli is looking forward to his debut in the Hangar, stating: "I am beyond grateful and excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Ice Flyers family. You can expect me to show up every night with heart and the drive to help this team create a winning culture."







