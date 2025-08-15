Thunderbolts Re-Sign Defenseman Joey Berkopec

Published on August 15, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the re-signing of defenseman Joey Berkopec for the 2025-26 season. The Thunderbolts begin the 2025-26 season and raise their President's Cup Championship banner at Ford Center on Saturday, October 25th against the Quad City Storm.

Berkopec joined the Thunderbolts as a free agent prior to the 2024-25 season after beginning his professional career with the Macon Mayhem in 2023-24. In the 2024-25 regular season, Berkopec scored 2 goals and 13 points while registering a +2 rating in 54 games, and played in all in seven playoff games, providing strong defensive coverage in Evansville's run to the President's Cup with a +4 rating. Berkopec's 54 games played were the most amongst all Thunderbolts defensemen and tied for most amongst all Evansville skaters alongside forwards Logan vande Meerakker and Matt Dorsey. In two total SPHL seasons between Macon and Evansville, the Oakville, Ontario native has scored 4 goals and 18 points in 96 regular season games.

"Winning a championship with this group was special, and it's something I'll never forget. The support from the fans, the atmosphere in the (Ford Center), it was electric all season long," commented Berkopec when discussing his first year with the Thunderbolts. In preparation for his second season with Evansville, Berkopec continued: "My job is not done in Evansville, I'm focused on continuing to grow my game and taking the next step as a player. I can't wait to get back to work with the guys, I want to continue to build on what we accomplished last season and help bring another championship to Evansville."

"We are excited to bring Joey back this season," commented Coach Bes, who further highlighted Berkopec's play in 2024-25 by saying: "He is such a good skater and defender, who had a solid regular season, but was exceptional in the playoffs. He found another gear in his game, his confidence grew, and he was dominant against other teams' top players. We're looking forward to Berks continuing his success this season."

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.