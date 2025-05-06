Thunderbolts Announce 2025-26 Protected List

May 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Nearly two weeks after winning the first President's Cup Championship in franchise history, preparation for the Thunderbolts' 2025-26 title defense season officially got underway on Tuesday as the protected players list was unveiled.

Eight forwards were included on the protected list, Scott Kirton, Tyson Gilmour, Logan vande Meerakker, Myles Abbate, Isaac Chapman, Aidan Litke, Jordan Simoneau, and Derek Contessa. Four defensemen were protected, Cameron MacPhee, Bronson Adams, Will van der Veen, and Anthony Hora. Goaltender Cole Ceci holds the final spot on the protected list. The Thunderbolts will hold exclusive SPHL signing rights to the protected players through the entirety of the 2025-26 season. Players who were not protected are still able to re-sign with the Thunderbolts, as several unprotected players did going into the 2024-25 season.

